DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend is full of events in Denver celebrating arts, culture, reptiles, hot rods, beer and whiskey.

It should be a warm weekend too, but you’ll want to plan ahead for some afternoon storms on Friday and Saturday in true Denver fashion.

Here is a list of things to check out in the Denver metro this weekend. Some of them are free for all while others require tickets.

Beethoven and Brews: Saturday at Denver Performing Arts Complex

The Beethoven and Brews Fest will “bring together two beloved art forms, music and craft beer,” according to president and CEO of the Colorado Symphony Mark Cantrell.

There will be a pre-concert festival from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. featuring the Colorado Symphony Brass Quintet who will play while visitors experience a variety of hors d’oeuvres and handcrafted beers with fellow music and beer enthusiasts.

Then, the Colorado Symphony will perform symphonies and overtures from Beethoven in the Boettcher Concert Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. with an intermission for beer and snacks at 7 p.m. before the show resumes at 7:45 p.m.

The event is for ages 21 and over and tickets start at $50.

Colorado Black Arts Festival: All weekend at City Park West

It’s a celebration of African American arts and culture, free for all to attend.

It’s for all ages, and it even includes a children’s pavilion for the whole family to learn and create art. There will be literary and visual art displays, an art garden, a scavenger hunt and live music at four stages.

Plus, there will be a food court of local restaurants, a marketplace with local artisan foods and handcrafted merchandise, and a hair and beauty pavilion.

It starts Friday at 1 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. and returns from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday all at Denver’s City Park West.

¡Viva! Streets: Sunday in downtown Denver

For just one day, 3.5 miles of downtown Denver will become a free range for all without any cars or trucks. People of all ages are invited to walk, jog, dance and ride on the streets where there will be activities, food and entertainment.

¡Viva! Streets is happening two more times this summer on July 9 and Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Broadway from Maple Street to 20th Street and on Welton Street from 20th Street to 28th Street.

You’ll see another free event, Taste of Colorado, at the Civic Center Park in the middle of ¡Viva! Streets.

Crosscurrents: Saturday at Confluence Park

There will be live music on two stages with local food trucks and cocktails and beer available to sip on while you jam.

The free riverside festival is happening Saturday at Confluence Park along the South Platte River from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to the public and welcomes kids.

The festival is actually a fundraiser hosted by The Greenway Foundation, a Denver-based nonprofit that works to reclaim the South Platte River as a place of environmental and recreational pride, according to the website.

A Taste of Colorado: Sunday at Civic Center Park

On top of local bites and beverages, local musicians, artists and vendors will bring a Taste of Colorado to Civic Center Park in the center of ¡Viva! Streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is free and family-friendly. In the activation zone, you will find a bike helmet decorating station, face painting, games and kid-friendly activities.

Whiskey Fest: Saturday at Douglas County Fairgrounds

This festival is all about tasting America’s finest whiskey and bourbon, but it also includes local beverages, wine, beer and other spirits. There will also be food available for purchase.

There will be live music to keep you entertained as well as free giveaways, and it is restricted to those 21 years of age and older.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located at 500 Fairgrounds Road in Castle Rock. Tickets are $75 per attendee or $35 for non-alcohol tickets.

Sunday Swing: Sunday at Buffalo Rose in Golden

The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra will serenade dancers Sunday night in Golden at the historic and elegant Buffalo Rose, which was built in 1922 and fit for a romantic night out.

There will be food service and beverages when the doors open at 4 p.m. and a free dance lesson from 4 to 5 p.m. so you can swing dance while the big band plays swing-era jazz music from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Everyone is welcome, though anyone under 18 must be with a guardian.

Repticon: Saturday, Sunday at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

An exposition of reptiles will feature exotic creatures for all ages to “walk among the wild things,” according to a press release. There will be amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates, arachnids and small exotic animals.

There will be lots of learning opportunities for the whole family and, if you want to leave with a new pet, vendors and breeders there will have everything you need.

Tickets are online and vary by age, children under 4 can attend for free, day passes range from $6 to $11, or a two-day pass is $15. It starts Saturday at 9 a.m. going til 4 p.m. and resumes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora.

Mid-Summer Hot Rod Stomp: Sunday at BackStreet Tavern and Grill in Denver

There is an outdoor patio at BackStreet Tavern and Grill where you can have breakfast and watch hot rods cruise by. You can even show off your own, all makes and models are welcome and the event is free for all to attend and cruise.

There will be live music, trivia, billiards and games, food and drinks, and prize giveaways including a “super duper grand prize,” according to the event website.

The restaurant opens at 9 a.m., the show is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at 12:30 p.m. prizes will be awarded.