LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers: If you are planning on getting drunk or high before hitting the road this holiday, you need to rethink that.

This year’s Fourth of July holiday comes on the heels of a spike in deadly car accidents in Colorado.

“Troopers are going to be in full effect throughout this holiday week,” said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it’s expecting an increase in the number of drivers on the roads this week. The agency suspended work on all construction and maintenance projects until Wednesday, after the holiday ends.

Troopers looking for DUI drivers

With state agencies expecting more traffic and with some drivers planning to get behind the wheel after taking in an ice-cold, adult beverage to beat the heat, troopers with state patrol said they are cracking down on driving under the influence to keep others safe.

“There are going to be a lot more troopers on the road coverage. They’re going to be looking for impaired drivers, looking for stops that could associate with impaired driving such as things like distracted driving, even as much as speeding could lead to a stop,” Moltrer said.

The holiday kicks off what CDOT calls peak tourist travel season in Colorado as people make their way to their way to recreational areas in the state. Troopers are urging drivers not to drive aggressively.

“Understand that the roads are going to be a little more congested and it’s going to take a lot longer for you to get to where you are going. Just share the road as you normally would. Be safe, be courteous while driving and for everyone that is out of town, just make sure you have your map planned out. Know where you are going, know about where the stops you are planning on taking are,” Moltrer said.

When to call Colorado State Patrol

If you do come across a driver that isn’t being patient with you, troopers say you can give them a call.

“If you are being victimized by it in a sense, you always can call us at *277, which is *CSP. The best form of practice to do is give us a call using that number, back away from the driver, remove yourself from that situation,” Moltrer said.

A little later this week, CSP is expected to give an update on what they’ve found during some of their recent enforcement efforts.