DENVER (KDVR) — July Fourth proved to be a busy night for first responders.

Local authorities received thousands of complaints about fireworks, and Denver Health received three patients with fireworks-related injuries.

“You never know how long it takes until it ignites,” said Dr. Kyros Ipaktchi, chief of hand surgery at Denver Health.

Ipaktchi said one of the patients had a blast injury to the hand.

“It was one of these grenades, these fire blasters,” he said. “The thumb was completely blown off, hanging by skin, but we were able to salvage the thumb,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies were busy on the holiday as well. Data for July Fourth this year shows how many fireworks complaints were lodged:

Denver Police received 561 calls to complain about fireworks

Jefferson County received 2,322

Adams County received 1,675