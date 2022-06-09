DENVER (KDVR) — Lakewood has become the latest Colorado municipality to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks show, citing concerns over fire danger.

West Metro Fire Rescue recommended that decision this week, based on short-term and long-term forecasts predicting hot, dry weather in early July.

Now, a Denver company is hoping it can at least partially fill the void with new technology involving drones.

“There’s no debris, there’s no environmental waste, and there’s no noise,” Graham Hill said. “So there’s also added benefits that I don’t think a lot of people knew about.”

Hill owns Hire UAV Pro, a Denver-based company that performs elaborate, synchronized light displays using drones.

“They can fly for about 10 to 12 minutes, and any kind of light effects you want, we can throw in there.”

The company is already booked in Castle Pines on July 3 and in Parker on July 4, with another show that weekend in Gypsum.

“We’re fully booked, and the inquiries keep coming,” he said. “Lakewood’s a good example of a community that reached out, but unfortunately, we were booked just after the first of the year.”

Hill said they’re already taking bookings for the Fourth of July weekend in 2023 and said he’s hoping to expand his fleet of drones to accommodate more shows.

“I think it’s coming, and I think it’s here to stay,” Hill said.