DENVER (KDVR) — There’s always something to do in Denver, but you can only go to so many farmers’ markets and day hikes before you need something else. Don’t worry, FOX31 has you covered for the ultimate late July weekend in the Mile High City.

All weekend

The Underground Music Showcase: Over 200 artists play this weekend along South Broadway. The headliners include Jamila Woods, Emmit Fenn and Crumb. Performances start as early as 3 p.m. and end past midnight.

Bright Nights at Four Mile: Bright Nights just opened up on Wednesday and it’s a dazzling experience with lit-up sculptures from dusk to late night. Expect anything from colorful elephants to life-sized dragons.

Arapahoe County Fair: The yearly fair takes place on the last weekend of July and serves as one of the communities longest traditions. All weekend, there are carnival rides, dog shows and live bands.

Colorado Rockies: Grab a hot dog and settle in. The Rockies, who recently beat the Yankees, play Oakland Friday through Sunday.

Veg Fest: Plant-based lovers listen up. On Saturday and Sunday, there are over 100 vendors joining to celebrate sustainability. There’s anything from food trucks to animal sanctuaries. Once you purchase a ticket, you can attend a yoga session in the morning, grab free samples from vendors and attend speeches from speakers coming from around the world.

Friday, July 28

Murder at the roller rink: It’s an 80’s theme skate party. Lace-up your brightest outfit and start off the night by dancing — just don’t be surprised if a body shows up and there’s a murder to solve.

Friday Night BAZARR: Local vendors are posting up in RiNo. While the pop-up takes place every week, the vendors are often different. Stop by for street food, happy hour, hand-crafted jewelry, food trucks and fashion.

Saturday, July 29

Arts and Venues Cultural Runway: “FashionAbility” pairs with an art exhibition put on by people living with disabilities. The fashion show features disability-friendly designs and the art is made for people with low vision. There will also be vendors at the show that sell anything from soaps to clothes.

Luke Bryan Concert: Tickets are still available for Luke Bryan’s concert at Ball Arena at 7 p.m. It has been almost 10 years since Bryan came out with the top hit “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” and the song is still a summer staple.

Sunday, July 30

Summer Tequila Tasting: Errands can wait. Start off your Sunday by trying over 20 of the top tequila brands. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Barre3 and Beer: A strengthening barre class takes over Beer Garden’s outside. After you get your sweat on, you deserve a drink before the workweek begins. It serves Palisade peach-flavored beers.

It’s never a dull weekend in Denver, and there’s plenty more to do, this is just a taste. Get out this weekend and enjoy the summer weather before it’s gone.