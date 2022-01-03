Judge suspends trials in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert & Lincoln counties during omicron surge

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — All of the 18th Judicial District trials have been suspended due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Chief Judge Michelle Amico signed the suspension last Thursday, delaying all jury trials across the 18th Judicial District until Jan. 28 of this year.

The recent surge of the omicron variant, the dominant COVID-19 variant in the state, has led to many delays and cancelations, especially affecting Colorado’s courts.

Chief Judge Amico and the 18th Judicial District will continue to monitor COVID-19 data for these four counties, in order to restore trials delayed by the virus.

