Judge says Barry Morphew can post bond while awaiting trial

FILE – Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office. Morphew appeared in court Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, during the start of a four-day hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado judge has ruled that Barry Morphew will be allowed to post bond while on trial for allegedly killing his wife Suzanne, who went missing on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body hasn’t been found but she is presumed dead.

The judge ruled that the defense presented probable cause that there is reasonable belief that Morphew may have committed murder.

But the judge found the prosecution has not met the burden of proof to keep him detained, and because of that, the Colorado Constitution requires he be allowed bond. The prosecution asked the judge for a $10 million bail amount.

Prosecutors and Morphew’s defense team hashed out the existing evidence in a preliminary hearing that spanned four days at the beginning and end of August.

The release of the 130-page arrest affidavit will also be discussed during the Friday afternoon ruling.

Preliminary Hearing Coverage

Day 1: Investigators: ‘Suzanne Morphew was having an affair for 2 years,’ more details revealed in husband’s hearing

Day 2: Where was Barry Morphew on May 9 and 10?

Day 3: Investigator: Morphew had ‘crocodile tears’ when he first saw missing wife’s bike

Day 4: Judge to determine if there’s enough evidence for trial of Barry Morphew on Sept. 17