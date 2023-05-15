DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver officer indicted by a grand jury for injuring multiple bystanders while shooting at a man in Lower Downtown in 2022 can stand trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Specifically, the judge found that the evidence presented to the grand jury was sufficient to establish probable cause against Officer Brandon Ramos, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Ramos was indicted for the incident in January.

The shooting, which occurred near 20th and Larimer streets on July 17, happened when officers tried to stop a man — Jordan Waddy — after a fight in the street.

Three officers, including Ramos, opened fire on Waddy after officers approached to break up the fight. Waddy allegedly made a motion and police said they suspected he had a gun.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office found the two other officers involved in the shooting — Kenneth Rowland and Meghan Lieberson — were justified in their actions. They were cleared of any indictment by the grand jury.

However, according to an indictment obtained by FOX31, Ramos’ decision to shoot was “reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary” for protecting himself or other officers.

This was because, unlike Rowland and Lieberson, Ramos was not directly in front of Waddy. Instead, he was on the sidewalk, and could only see him from the side when he fired.

Ramos was charged with two counts of second-degree assault – reckless, three counts of third-degree assault – knowing/reckless, three counts of third-degree assault – negligence with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment.