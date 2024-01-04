COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — During a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 4 for Jon Hallford, one of the owners accused of mistreating bodies at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, decisions were made regarding the release of the arrest affidavit for Hallford, as well as a bond reduction.

The first item discussed at the hearing in the El Paso County Court was the request to unseal the arrest affidavit, which has not been released in Colorado.

Hallford’s defense attorney argued that the release of the affidavit — which contains what he called “inadmissible evidence” along with photo evidence that is “beyond thought” — would jeopardize Hallford’s right to due process and could taint any potential jury pool if that evidence were to be made public.

The prosecution argued that there is no case for keeping the affidavit sealed and that the potential to taint a jury pool is “speculative at best.” The decision whether to release the affidavit was delayed by the judge, until Hallford’s wife and co-defendant, Carie, appears in court on Jan. 11, at which point the judge said he anticipates making a decision and issuing an order quickly thereafter.

Also at the hearing, a decision was made to reduce Jon Hallford’s bond amount from the current $2 million cash-only to $100,000, based on arguments made by the defense concerning Hallford’s flight risk, and his lack of any previous convictions.

The judge pointed out a particular concern for flight risk, given that Hallford was arrested in Oklahoma following the discovery of nearly 200 improperly stored remains at the Penrose funeral home. However, the defense said that Hallford has agreed to any stipulations the court would place on his release, to ensure his appearance in court.

“I believe that the court can fashion conditions of release on a lower bond that are sufficient to protect public safety, and to preclude Mr. Hallford from fleeing the area,” the judge said.

The judge ruled that the bond should be reduced to $100,000, and stipulated that Hallford will be subject to a GPS ankle monitor, and will forfeit any passports for himself and his family. Hallford will reportedly be financially supported by his sister, who lives in Oklahoma, so that the court can ensure he remains in the area and appears for all future court dates.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.