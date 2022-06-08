DENVER (KDVR) — The license for the security company that contracted out a guard who allegedly shot and killed and man during a rally in downtown Denver was revoked but a judge has now overturned that decision.

A Denver district judge ruled in favor of Pinkerton and overturned the city’s final licensing decision issued by former Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy a year ago.

“The Department of Excise and Licenses and Denver City Attorney’s Office are reviewing the decision and will announce the next steps the city will take following review,” the city told FOX31.

Pinkerton’s security guard employer license was revoked after Isborn Security Services LLC subcontracted Matthew Dolloff who was unlicensed at the time of the shooting.

Pinkerton was hired by 9News to provide protection to its news team during dueling rallies on Oct. 10, 2020, in downtown Denver.

Dolloff allegedly shot and killed Lee Keltner following the rallies. Dolloff was charged with second-degree murder and he pleaded not guilty in May 2021 and charges were dropped in March this year.

More about the deadly shooting

Family of protest shooting victim reacts to dropped charges

Security company Pinkerton loses license after deadly protest shooting

Dolloff licensing chain latest, 9NEWS not administratively responsible

What are the requirements to be a licensed security guard in Denver?