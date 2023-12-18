DENVER (KDVR) — A judge has changed the media coverage rules for the trial of two Aurora paramedics charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Cameras, recording devices, interviews and interview requests are now prohibited in the fourth-floor hallway of the Adams County Justice Center, where the trial is entering week four.

The change comes after a reporter approached a juror while they were shopping and asked for an interview after the trial, according to a Colorado Judicial Branch spokesperson. A reporter also was trying to get interviews with the defendants in the hallway outside the courtroom.

Such actions are “a direct invitation for the juror to ignore the court’s repeated order not to speak to anyone about the case and an invitation for contempt proceedings,” District Judge Mark D. Warner wrote in an amended decorum order on Monday.

“More importantly, there is always a danger that media contacts with parties, jurors or witnesses in the hallways could impact the fairness of a proceeding,” the judge wrote.

The rules apply equally to everyone, whether or not they’re with the news media, according to the order. Violators could face contempt proceedings.

Court spokesperson Rob McCallum told FOX31 that “there’s no reason to believe the reporter was affiliated with KDVR or KWGN.”

Paramedics’ trial in Elijah McClain death continues

The trial is scheduled to continue through most of December. Paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and several counts each of assault.

Cichuniec, the senior officer of the medical crew, has said it was his decision to give McClain ketamine and that it was the first time he was involved with administering it. He said they were dispatched to help because of a report that a man had been running around in a mask, not making sense and waving his arms at people.

However, it now appears that McClain, who was headed home after buying some iced tea, was moving to the music he later told police he was listening to. Prosecutors say surveillance video of him leaving the store shows him dancing as he walked through the parking lot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.