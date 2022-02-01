Judge grants change of venue request in Barry Morphew murder trial

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Accused murderer Barry Morphew and his defense team have been granted a change of venue request. The trial will now be heard in Fremont County, instead of Chaffee County, where the alleged crime occurred.

The defense teams filed that motion because, they said, too many people in Salida and Chaffee County are familiar with the case. They say that will make it difficult to find an impartial jury.

Huge search efforts and a large media presence convened in the area after Morphew’s wife, Suzanne, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend of 2020. Her body was never found and she is presumed dead.

>> Read the entire order regarding the change of venue in Morphew murder trial

This photo provided by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew. Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Morphew was arrested nearly one year after Suzanne’s disappearance and charged with her murder. He also faces the following charges in connection to the case:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

The prosecution argued the murder case should be held in the county where the alleged crime was committed, but they could not convince the judge.

Morphew has maintained his innocence in the weeks and months following Suzanne’s disappearance.

FOX21’s Lauren Scharf will provide updates throughout the day.