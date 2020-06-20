Judge extends restraining order preventing Denver PD from using less lethal weapons against protesters until June 26

People run from tear gas thrown by the police near the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A federal judge issued an order Friday evening extending the temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing the Denver Police Department from using less lethal weapons against peaceful protesters until June 26.

The order comes after DPD’s use of pepper balls and other controversial tactics that injured demonstrators during recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the same judge, R. Brooke Jackson, instructed the plaintiffs and the City and County of Denver to reach a compromise.

According to Jackson’s order, the City and the plaintiffs have agreed on the following terms:

DPD officers will not launch projectiles at a person’s head, pelvis or back, or indiscriminately into a crowd.

Officers will not use chemical agents like pepper spray before issuing an order to disperse “in a sufficient manner to ensure that the order is heard, followed by sufficient time and space to allow compliance with the order.”

Officers at demonstrations must have body-worn cameras recording all acts of confrontation between police and others.

“I appreciate the parties’ agreement on these items and adopt them as an order of the Court.

However, there still are disputes in other areas, and the evening of the Juneteenth holiday

is upon us. There is not time to hold an evidentiary hearing to resolve the remaining disputes,” Jackson wrote in Friday’s order.

The newly agreed upon terms will trump any in the original TRO that may be inconsistent.

“The Court will not further extend the temporary restraining order or issue a preliminary

injunction without an agreement of the parties on all disputed issues or an evidentiary hearing,” Jackson wrote.

READ: Order extending TRO until June 26

The original TRO was granted earlier this month.

In his initial decision, Jackson said DPD “failed in its duty to police its own” in response to demonstrations.

READ: Full text of original temporary restraining order

The restraining order prohibits officers from “employing chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind against persons engaging in peaceful protests or demonstrations.”

Such tactics could be used, however, if “an on-scene supervisor at the rank of Captain or above specifically authorizes such use of force in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the command officer has personally witnessed.”