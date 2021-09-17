Judge expected to rule if there’s enough evidence for Barry Morphew case to go to trial

Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife Suzanne was last seen. He is charged with murder. (Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A judge is expected to rule on Friday whether or not there is enough evidence for a trial for Barry Morphew.

Morphew was arrested in May and is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

The charges stem for the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020.

Last month, prosecutors outlined their investigation in detail in open court.

Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A decision is also expected on whether or not the affidavit in the case will be released.

We will update this story once the court hearing ends.

Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance: