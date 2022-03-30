BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Tuesday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Boulder County filed by Demanding Integrity in Public Spending regarding Marshall Fire debris removal.

Senior Judge Howard decided DIGS had no standing in its claim due to the fact that DIGS does not, nor does anyone associated with DIGS, have connections to Boulder County.

“There is no evidence that plaintiff will suffer any consequences as a result of defendants claimed violation of [the Colorado Open Meetings Law].”

Information on Boulder County’s debris removal effort can be found at www.bouldercounty.org/disasters.