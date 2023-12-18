FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A mother’s quest for justice came up short in a Larimer County courtroom on Monday night.

Patricia Telleen was hoping Judge Katharine Ellison would force the 8th Judicial District attorney to file a criminal charge in the deadly bus accident that killed her son.

Jason Telleen, 37, was killed on Jan. 24 after he was run over by a coworker, who was parking a bus at the Transfort maintenance facility in Fort Collins.

While the judge called the case tragic, she said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin did not abuse his discretion in determining there would be no likelihood of conviction at trial.

“It was a killing and my son lost his life. It was careless. It was negligent. There was no reason it should have happened,” Telleen said.

Firm reconstructs bus crash in Fort Collins case

She hired attorney Matthew Haltzman to file a rare motion to compel prosecution, which allows a judge to overrule a prosecutor’s decision not to file charges if the judge finds the decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”

“We knew it was an uphill battle,” Haltzman said. “We knew it was a case that had a high-level standard of proof. But the fact is that there was a mountain of evidence that we were able to present today to the court that I think should be really concerning to members of our community and the courts, for that matter.”

Dash camera video from inside the bus showed the driver had 8 seconds to see Telleen walking in front of him before he was run over.

Police in Fort Collins recommended no charges after determining poor lighting and lack of reflective clothing on Telleen made him hard to see on the tarmac.

But an engineering firm hired by Haltzman to reconstruct the accident found the driver likely would’ve had a better line of sight than what the dash camera suggested.

In a supplemental assessment dated Dec. 15, Accident Reconstruction Services, Inc. wrote a letter to Haltzman that it had just learned from a coworker of the bus driver that the bus driver had recently returned to work “to recover from cataract surgery on both of his eyes,” and that the coworker related numerous examples over the years that were consistent with the bus driver “having difficulty in seeing clearly.”

“I mean, it goes to whether or not an individual is driving in a reasonable and prudent manner, right? Somebody has difficulty seeing at night and they know they can’t see at night. They have no business being behind a bus,” Haltzman said.

“That was a totally incompetent investigation. That should have been one of the first things they asked him was if he had any vision problems,” said Telleen, who promised to appeal the judge’s decision.

The death of 37-year-old Jason Telleen was caught on video from multiple angles. (Credit: Fort Collins)

DA McLaughlin responds

In a statement to the Problem Solvers, McLaughlin wrote:

“My heart goes out to the Telleen family. What happened to Jason is a tragedy. However, not all tragedies are crimes. Our office took this case incredibly seriously and 11 attorneys spent significant time reviewing the evidence.

“As was described at length in our motion, Fort Collins Police Services did not request criminal charges and the facts simply did not rise to the criminal level. Filing a charge not backed by the facts would be a violation of our legal and ethical obligations.

“The judge agreed this matter had been considered thoroughly and made the correct ruling.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Telleen family.”