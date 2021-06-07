Judge denies request for accused murderer to get a job before trial

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver judge has denied a motion that would have allowed an accused murderer to get a job before his trial in October.

Robert Feldman is accused of strangling his wife, Stacy, in the shower in 2015 and staging it to look a slip and fall.

Monday morning, his defense team asked the judge to let him accept a job to earn money before his trial.

The judge denied the motion saying Feldman hasn’t been good about following home confinement orders in the past.

Prosecutors objected to the motion saying Feldman doesn’t need to work because he’s living off his dead wife’s life insurance policy that was worth $751,000.

If not for that, prosecutors say he’d already be in jail awaiting trial.