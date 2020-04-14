Judge declares mistrial due to coronavirus for Dreion Dearing, man accused of killing Adams County Deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A judge has declared a mistrial for the man charged with shooting and killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an order released from the Adams County District Court, a mistrial was declared due to the safety issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Court finds that the events resulting from COVID-19 and the People’s decision not to pursue the death penalty at this point in the trial warrants a mistrial. The recent events unfolding around COVID-19 created a sudden and overwhelming emergency beyond the control of the Court. While these events stem from one source, the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting events are disparate and have individualized impacts on this case. Additionally, the People filed a motion to withdraw the death penalty from this case on March 30, 2020.”

Dreion Martise Dearing, 23, was charged with four counts of murder, including two counts of first-degree murder of a police officer.

He also faces charges of burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and assault.

Investigators say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of Denver on Jan. 24, 2017, for a reported fight.

They chased a man who ran behind the house, where he pulled out a handgun and fired.