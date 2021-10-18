Judge charged with felony menacing loses leadership job

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state judge has been removed from his leadership position after being charged with felony menacing.

Limited online court records show that Judge Mark Thompson is accused of using a real or simulated weapon in the alleged July 25 menacing incident. The case was listed as suppressed from public view and documents detailing the allegations against Thompson were not immediately available.

Thompson has served as chief judge for the 5th Judicial District, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties. Judge Paul Dunkelman will serve as chief judge while the case against Thompson proceeds.