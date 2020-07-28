Judge: Aurora case against suspect in 1984 hammer killings will move to trial

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The case against a man accused of killing three people in Aurora in 1984 will move to trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

According to the 18th Judicial District, Judge Michelle Amico ruled there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on the murder counts against Alexander Christopher Ewing.

Ewing is suspected of killing an Aurora couple and their 7-year-old child in 1984. Investigators say he beat Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett to death with a hammer.

A 3-year-old girl survived the attack but was left with serious injuries.

Six days earlier, Ewing allegedly broke into a Lakewood home and killed 50-year-old Patricia Smith by beating her with a different hammer.

The Lakewood murder case is separate from those in Aurora.

According to the Associated Press, Ewing had been in prison in Nevada since 1984 for attacking a Las Vegas-area couple after escaping while being transported to Arizona on an attempted murder charge.

In August 2018, Ewing’s DNA was linked to the four metro Denver killings.

Ewing is being held without bond. His next date in court for the Aurora charges is scheduled for Aug. 27.