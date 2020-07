DENVER (KDVR) – A judge has ruled that Gov. Polis’ 10 p.m. last call order will be allowed to continue.

The change was announced by Polis about a week ago, but was challenged by local restaurant organizations who claimed it had too big of an impact on their businesses.

A judge heard arguments about the order starting Wednesday and issued the ruling around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.