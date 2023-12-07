DENVER (KDVR) — Two of rock music’s biggest bands are teaming up and going on a stadium tour in 2024.

Rock legends Journey and Def Leppard will be hitting the stage together for a co-headlining tour. Def Leppard announced the tour on X Thursday morning saying the two bands will head to 23 cities.

Of those cities, Denver will be the last show of this iconic tour. On Sept. 8, 2024, Journey and Def Leppard will be performing at Coors Field.

Fans of the American and English rock bands can jam out to hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” below the lights of the Colorado Rockies home stadium.

Journey consists of Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka and Todd Jensen.

Def Leppard consists of Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell.

To see this once-in-a-lifetime show, fans must register for presale. On the tour’s website, fans can register for early access tickets at Coors Field.

Presale will start on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

General sale tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Aside from the two rock bands, they will be joined by Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick. The guests vary by city.

Cheap Trick will be joining the two bands in Denver.