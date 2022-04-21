DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado journalist and filmmaker has spent the last three weeks in Ukraine, shadowing first responders.

Jordan Campbell, who lives just outside of Telluride, has traveled the world tracking events. He is currently shadowing paramedics and nurses as part of a non-governmental organization.

“From what I’ve seen on the ground, as a journalist, I’ve been in shock and just can’t even believe it,” Campbell said.

He had previously visited the country in 2017 as part of a medical mission. This time around, he has found a variety of ways to travel the country, including by train.

Once Campbell returns to Colorado, he hopes to return to Ukraine, when, and if, the war ends.

“This has been an attempt to just wipe out Ukrainians,” he said.