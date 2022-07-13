BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A family is making a desperate plea for justice after their teenage son was gunned down at a park in Brighton.

The shooting took place near a neighborhood, at Ken Mitchell Open Space and Park, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect before hearing gunfire and screams for help.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Josiah Gonzales. His family said he had gone there to have pizza.

“He was just a good kid. a good boy,” his mother, Ashley Huerta, said. “He did anything for anybody. He just got off of work. He just got a job. He did good at school.”

Huerta told FOX31 he had been threatened with text messages and social media posts.

“I’ve told the detectives at the Brighton Police Department. They sent him pictures of guns and stuff all the time, and they didn’t do anything about it,” Huerta said.

FOX31 asked Brighton Police and Gonzales’ school about the previous threats but so far have not heard back from them.

Witnesses try to save teen’s life after shooting

A witness who was at the park said he saw the fight start in the parking lot and then chaos. That was when Gonzales was killed.

Danielle Thorpe, a nurse, heard the shots and a girl yelling. She then tried to help save the teen’s life.

“She’s screaming at me, ‘My boyfriend is shot,’ so I got down there with another neighbor, and we started CPR on him,” Thorpe said.

Gonzales family said would have been a senior next year and had just gotten a job at Ace Hardware. His family wants justice and his killer caught.

Brighton Police are asking anyone with information in Gonzales’ killing to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.