DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Aurora teachers are rallying around the family of a teen who was killed by police during an alleged armed robbery.

Jor’dell Richardson, 14, was shot and killed by Aurora Police on June 1 after they responded to an armed robbery at a vape store near 8th Avenue and Dayton Street. Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo said Richardson had a semiautomatic pistol when he threatened the store clerk.

At least two others were taken into custody in the incident. Police said they were also searching for several suspects who fled in a Kia Sedona minivan.

Richardson was a student at Aurora West College Preparatory School. He had just completed eighth grade and was preparing to start high school in the fall.

Tim Hernandez, a teacher at Aurora West College Preparatory School, has been an advocate for stopping youth and police violence.

“A young person’s life was taken under circumstances of excessive force. A 14-year-old student should not die because they made a mistake,” said Hernandez.

On Friday, the Aurora Police Department is planning on releasing the bodycam footage. The footage has already been shown to Richardson’s family who met with Acevedo on Tuesday.

“They were traumatized by the shooting death of a boy they loved,” reads a Tuesday statement from the law firm that represents Riachardson’s family. “Viewing the videos left them with more questions than answers.”

Teachers from Richardson’s school will be at the Aurora Municipal Center Friday to support his family where the bodycam will be released in a press conference. A march is also expected to take place after the conference.