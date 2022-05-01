DENVER (KDVR) — According to our affiliates at FOX News, John Ramsey, the father of murdered JonBenet Ramsey, announced on Saturday the start of a petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing in the case rather than the Boulder Police Department.

“I hope Jared Polis has the sense to leave it in the hands of experts who have been working on this case for over 20 years,” Mitch Morrissey, the former Denver district attorney and current chief of operations at United Data Connect said.

As the Denver DA, Morrissey assisted the Boulder County DA’s office for a time in the Ramsey case. He told FOX31 he finds the petition ridiculous.

“It’s a petition to hopefully get the state of Colorado to intervene and have the items from the crime scene that could be tested for DNA that haven’t been tested,” Ramsey told Fox News Digital at the CrimeCon 2022 convention in Las Vegas on Saturday. “It’s going to take a lot of help to get that moving again. But you know, the government is very reactive and we’re talking about politicians. We want them to do the right thing.”

“A bunch of people signs a petition that does not understand the techniques and difficulties in this case. I know the BPD understands it,” Morrissey said.

The petition now has over 1,700 signatures. But Morrissey said he guarantees BPD is looking at new DNA techniques to run on the JonBenet case.

A spokesperson with the Governor’s office responded to FOX31 about the new petition:

“The state will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenet Ramsey’s killer and bring him or her to justice.”

The Boulder Police Department also responded to the petition:

The Boulder Police Department is aware of the recent request involving the homicide investigation of JonBenet Ramsey and wants the community to know that it has never wavered in its pursuit to bring justice to everyone affected by the murder of this little girl.

Ever since Dec. 26, 1996, detectives have followed up on every lead that has come into the department, to include more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and traveling to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals in connection to this crime.

This case has been under constant review with federal, state, and local partners. As recently as March 2022, the Boulder Police Department hosted another meeting with federal, state, and local agencies working on this case and in consultation with DNA experts from around the country. That collaboration will continue.

Boulder Police have sought out and worked regularly with multiple stakeholders across the country, to include the FBI, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and several outside forensic labs. Multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches due the huge advances in DNA technology. As of this past December, CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology.

Additionally, Boulder Police have worked with CBI to ensure the DNA in the system can be compared correctly to new DNA samples that have been uploaded to ensure accuracy. That DNA is checked regularly for any new matches.

The Boulder Police Department understands how grievous the loss of a child is for both the Ramsey family and the community as a whole. That’s why detectives have steadfastly worked to solve this horrible crime.

“We have a shared goal to bring justice—and hopefully some peace—to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology. We’ve always used state-of-the-art technology as it has been at the forefront of this investigation. Every time the DNA technology changed, we worked to make sure the evidence could be tested.

“This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty concurred.

“Every unsolved homicide is a tragedy, especially when the victim is a child,” Dougherty said. “The murder of JonBenet Ramsey has left a long, terrible trail of heartbreak and unanswered questions. Our office will continue to work with the Boulder Police Department, state agencies, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As in any murder case, if evidence leads to an arrest, the D.A.’s Office will work tirelessly to secure justice for the victim, closure for loved ones, and answers for our community.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact our tip line at 303-441-1974, BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).”