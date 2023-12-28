DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder police are reviewing recommendations recently handed down by a panel of experts that delved into the JonBenét Ramsey homicide investigation.

The case file received a third-party review and materials were digitized. Additionally, detectives began preparing evidence for new, advanced DNA testing.

JonBenét Ramsey was 6 when she was reported missing on Dec. 26, 1996, after her family called the police regarding a ransom note inside their home in the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. She was later found dead from strangulation inside the house’s basement, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains unsolved, although highly scrutinized.

Database allows investigators to search for evidence

Through what was described as an “intensive effort” all evidence in Ramsey’s case was digitized to create a comprehensive and searchable database containing thousands of information files.

The database includes more than 21,000 tips, over 1,000 interviews conducted across 17 states and two foreign countries, and samples from more than 200 different individuals, including handwriting, DNA, fingerprints and shoeprints, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Flowers, pictures and stuffed animals adorn the gravesite of JonBenet Ramsey in Dec. 1997. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

A panel of experts, the Colorado Cold Case Review Team, was brought in to review materials in Ramsey’s case file. The review team is made up of professional investigative, analytical and forensic experts from across Colorado. In November 2022 investigating authorities announced the team would review her case in 2023.

The goal of the review was to generate additional recommendations for the investigation and determine if updated technologies and/or forensic testing might produce new information or lead to solving the case.

According to BPD, the Colorado Cold Case Review Team spent the past year preparing for the review through the digitization of case files, among other things.

The case file has nearly 2,500 pieces of evidence and roughly 40,000 reports, according to Boulder police, with more than a million pages documenting the investigation. The agency said in a release that a “fresh inventory of all collected evidence was made available for investigative review, which would not have been possible without the assistance of the FBI.”

The FBI Denver said in a tweet Thursday that the agency “frequently” works with state and local partners to provide additional resources and specialized expertise.

Recommendations remain sealed for investigative integrity

Boulder police and the Boulder District Attorney are currently in the process of “reviewing and prioritizing” the team’s recommendations. For the investigation’s integrity, specific recommendations are not being shared publicly.

“However, we are committed to following the recommendations generated from this cold case review,” Boulder police said in a release.

Because the science behind DNA testing continues to evolve, the agency said, DNA testing continues to be an investigative focal point. DNA testing was previously completed on evidence in the case.

John Ramsey (L) hugs his son Burke at the grave of JonBenet Ramsey after graveside service for his wife Patsy Ramsey June 29, 2006 in Marietta, Georgia. Patsy Ramsey’s daughter, JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was murdered under mysterious circumstances in the Ramsey’s Boulder, Colorado house in December 1996. Patsy Ramsey died of ovarian cancer. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

“The Boulder Police Department is working with leading DNA experts from across the county to ensure the latest forensic techniques are used to analyze remaining DNA samples,” the agency reported. “The evidence has been preserved and will continue to be ready for testing when there is proven and validated technology that can accurately test forensic samples consistent with the evidence available in this case.”

Boulder detectives are “actively taking steps” to prepare evidence for testing when it’s available.

“I am grateful for the Cold Case Review Team’s independent assessment and the recommendations provided regarding this tragic case,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “We will continue to pursue all leads and explore technology advancements to identify JonBenét’s killer. I also commit to providing the community and family with investigative updates as new evidence emerges.”

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he was grateful for the multi-agency review of the case file and the Cold Case Review Team’s time, expertise and input.

“As with any cold case homicide in Colorado, the overarching goal is to look at the facts and evidence with fresh eyes and an open mind, armed with the latest developments in forensic science,” Dougherty said in a release. “The presentation and discussion generated helpful recommendations. Importantly, it also ensures that everything possible is being done to solve this tragic murder.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Boulder police tip line at 303-441-1974 or by email at BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.