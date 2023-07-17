DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver now has a new mayor. After 12 years in office, Mayor Michael Hancock handed over the reins to new Mayor Mike Johnston.

Johnston got sworn in a little before 11 a.m. Monday. He and the city council members wasted no time getting to work.

Before an excited crowd of spectators, the newly minted mayor was sworn in, along with the city auditor, clerk and recorder, and members of city council; including six newcomers, breaking barriers in the process.

“We prepare to swear in a city council with six Latinas,” said District 3 City Councilwoman Jamie Torres. “We will swear in the first two, out, Black LGBTQ council members, and we will swear in a supermajority of women — nine thank you very much. Which coincidentally is the number needed to override a mayoral veto. FYI,” she continued.

Johnston told reporters afterward, he is already rolling up his sleeves.

“We will have some announcements coming tomorrow,” Johnston said. “We’ll have a presser tomorrow morning that will launch some of our first day and 100 days plans so we don’t have the time yet but it will be tomorrow. We’ll start fast, so we are ready to work tomorrow, and we will be coming back to you tomorrow with some plans for our first 100 days.”

Before it became official, Hancock wished his successor all the best.

“I am rooting for you and your administration to succeed on behalf of the people of this great city. Now go out there and do great things. Thank all of you and may god bless you and cover you every day of your life,” Hancock said before embracing Johnston.

Johnston and the city council both had meetings Monday after they were sworn in.

Johnston met with city employees while the city council held leadership elections; opting to unanimously re-elect Torres as president.