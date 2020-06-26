Johnson & Wales University to close Denver campus next year after opening 20 years ago

DENVER — Private college chain Johnson & Wales University plans to close its Denver campus, which opened in 2000, in summer 2021.

The nonprofit university also will close its campus in North Miami, Florida, at the same time, Chancellor Mim L. Runey said Thursday in a letter posted on the institution’s website.

That will leave the Providence, Rhode Island-based institution with campuses in that city and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Runey said the Denver and North Miami campuses will open in September for current students, but new students will not be permitted to enroll at those campuses. They will close after the academic year is complete.

Johnson & Wales’ Denver campus is located at 7150 E. Montview Blvd. in the South Park Hill neighborhood. It is approximately 25 acres and has 13 buildings on it, according to the school’s website.

Johnson & Wales owns the real estate. It purchased the eastern half, the 1985 N. Quebec St. parcel, in August 1999 for $8.46 million, according to public records. Two parcels that make up the campus’ western half, both shown in city records as 1800 N. Oneida St., were added in July 2003 for $22.17 million.

