DENVER (KDVR) — Are you waiting on the world to change? Maybe you’re taking the last train home? If you got either of these references, you’re probably thrilled to hear that John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic tour to Denver in less than three months.

John Mayer, the master guitarist born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced plans to set out on an acoustic tour on March 11 when he steps onto the Prudential Center stage in Newark, New Jersey.

Shortly thereafter, Mayer will bring his run of solo shows to Denver’s Ball Arena for a performance on Monday, April 3.

(Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Additionally, if you are interested in taking in a non-acoustic performance from Mayer, he’ll be gracing Folsom Field from July 1 through July 3 for a three-day run alongside the rest of Dead & Company as they say farewell on their final tour.

Ticketing information for John Mayer’s Ball Arena show

Mayer’s acoustic set will be supported by Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and will be preceded by an opening act that’s yet to be announced.

If you find yourself at a mental crossroads and are unsure whether to jump on these tickets soon, tell that internal monologue of yours to be quiet because these don’t presale until Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. If you’re interested in getting signed up for these early-bird options, you can check out what’s needed to become eligible on Mayer’s website.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., which you can find on his tour page.

So, now that you’ve hopefully grasped the gravity of this situation and you find yourself armed with the information needed to make your 2023 as Mayer-centric as possible, be sure to head to the digital ticket market on Friday, Feb. 3 to snag your entry to this Denver show.

Otherwise, failing to do so may result in you having a Mayer-less start to your spring, and for you fanatical Mayerheads out there, that sounds like a concept one simply cannot abide by.