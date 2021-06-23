Witness: Samaritan shot the Olde Town Arvada gunman

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — John Hurley has been called a ‘hero’ for his actions when a man opened fire in Olde Town Arvada and killed a police officer, and now FOX31 News has confirmed it is because he shot the attacker.

Bill Troyanos, an employee at the Army Navy Surplus Store, told Vicente Arenas what he saw happen when the shooting began.

Another employee at the store who was inside at the time of the shooting posted a letter on the business’ Facebook page explaining what he witnessed.

“Upon hearing these shots, John and another unknown customer unrelated to John went out of the open door toward the square with clear intent to eliminate the threat,” the letter says.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate also called Hurley a hero.

“His actions likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life,” Strate said.

Hurley was one of three people killed, along with Officer Gordon Beesley and the shooting suspect.