Officer shot, killed ‘good Samaritan’ believing he was Arvada shooter, autopsy says

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — John Hurley, a “good Samaritan” who killed a gunman targeting police in Olde Town Arvada on June 21, has been dead for three months, and now we’re getting new information about what led to his death.

Police said 40-year-old Hurley, of Golden, intervened in the incident after Officer Gordon Beesley was killed and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

He was shot and killed by a responding officer who, according to a coroner’s report, saw him moving the attackers gun and thought he was the gunman who had killed Beesley.

Hurley was shot one time in the pelvis. He was taken to Lutheran Medical Center and declared dead shortly after.

A Critical Incident Response Team investigation was conducted and completed earlier this month. It has been handed off to the DA, who will determine if the officer who shot Hurley will face charges.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated shortly with more details from Hurley’s autopsy.