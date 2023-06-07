DENVER (KDVR) — A jogger was attacked by more than a dozen cows while on a trail in Boulder County.

The jogger was exercising on Meadowlark Trail when the attack happened. There were 15-20 cows involved, according to a spokesperson for Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

A rancher leases the land for grazing, according to the spokesperson.

The jogger was taken to a hospital but the extent of their injuries and current condition hasn’t been released. The herd has now been moved to a fenced-in field.

Meadowlark Trail was temporarily closed but has since reopened.