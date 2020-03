DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos smiles on the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was waived by the team Thursday according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Schefter said Flacco was waived due to a failed physical designation.

Broncos just informed former Super-Bowl MVP Joe Flacco that he is being waived with a failed physical designation, per source.



Flacco now joins a group of free-agent QBs looking for work.



Three Super Bowl MVPs in headlines this week: Flacco waived, Foles traded, TB to TB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Flacco was placed on injured reserve for the Broncos in November of 2019 due to a herniated disk in his neck.

