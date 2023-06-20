DENVER (KDVR) — Despite his claims otherwise, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known widely as “Joe Exotic,” is not yet on the Colorado ballot as a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

According to the Colorado secretary of state’s office, which was closed for Juneteenth when Maldonado-Passage made his announcement, the paperwork required to be on the ballot has not yet been released and therefore cannot have been completed.

Maldonado-Passage, who rose to fame through the Netflix show “Tiger King,” is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence in a case where he was accused of attempting to hire two people to murder animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

The $500 check sent in with the elections paperwork by Maldonado-Passage’s lawyer is being returned along with instructions for the steps that must be taken in order to be on the ballot.

The secretary of state’s office also said it cannot accept presidential candidate paperwork at this time because the date for the election has not been officially announced yet.

Also, according to an email from the secretary of state’s office, in order for a candidate to be affiliated with a major party on the ballot, they must be on a list provided by that party. Otherwise, they have the option to become a write-in candidate.

In Maldonado-Passage’s email, he said he would be on the ballot as a Democrat.