DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for work, an iconic Colorado restaurant is looking for enthusiastic, hard-working people to be a part of the team.
Casa Bonita will open sometime in May. The restaurant is now hiring for cooks and dishwashers, as well as a few other positions.
Casa Bonita said you can apply and interview on Tuesday from 12-4 p.m. at 2500 Larimer Street in Denver.
What jobs are open?
Here is a look at the jobs Casa Bonita is hiring for, according to its website:
- Assistant General Manager
- Cook
- Cook assistant/Prep Line Attendant
- Entertainer (Dancer Dry)
- Event Sales Consultant
- Security Surveillance Technician
- Table Assistant (Busser/Runner/Expo/Soda Fountain)
- Table Attendant
Casa Bonita says its business hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.