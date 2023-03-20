DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for work, an iconic Colorado restaurant is looking for enthusiastic, hard-working people to be a part of the team.

Casa Bonita will open sometime in May. The restaurant is now hiring for cooks and dishwashers, as well as a few other positions.

Casa Bonita said you can apply and interview on Tuesday from 12-4 p.m. at 2500 Larimer Street in Denver.

What jobs are open?

Here is a look at the jobs Casa Bonita is hiring for, according to its website:

Casa Bonita says its business hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.