DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s cooling job growth is expected to continue to slow, and unemployment is expected to rise through mid-2025, according to an economic forecast released this week by the Colorado Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting.

The labor markets in both the U.S. and Colorado have shown cooling job growth in 2023.

As of November, according to the report, an average of 232,000 jobs were added per month in the U.S. this year, down from 399,000 per month in 2022. In Colorado, an average 2,900 jobs hit the market each month, down from 5,900 per month in 2022.

What does cooling job growth mean?

However, the OSPB said the trend is in line with a general cooling of economic conditions.

Job growth is expected to increase again in mid-2025, which the OSPB said suggests that the labor market is resettling after significant tightening over the last few years.

“The gap between the number of job openings and unemployed workers remains elevated though it continues to decline, signifying moderately tight but loosening labor market conditions,” the OSPB said in the report.

The OSPB projects that year-over-year job growth in 2023 will be 1.4% in Colorado and 2.3% nationally, down from 4.3% for both in 2022.

While job growth in Colorado falls behind that of the nation, the OSPB said this is due to a quicker labor market recovery from the pandemic recession in 2020.

Unemployment on the rise: What it means

According to the OSPB report, unemployment has slightly risen in recent months, both locally and nationally.

“OSPB anticipates that, in alignment with the cooling labor market, unemployment for the U.S. and Colorado will continue to increase through 2025, peaking in spring 2025, before falling again,” the report read.

According to the report, Colorado experienced a 3.3% unemployment rate as of October, and the U. S. has seen an average 3.8% unemployment rate since August.

2023 2024 2025 Colorado 3.0% 3.6% 3.7% United States 3.7% 4.1% 4.2% Unemployment rate annual forecast according to OSPB

While unemployment is expected to continue to rise, OSPB notes that it remains well below the 23-year average of 5.8 percent for the U.S. and 4.7 percent for Colorado. OSPB said this also reflects a resettling of economic conditions.

What it all means for the future

The OSPB expects trends to reverse, with job growth to slow more for the U.S. due to differences in consumption trends, particularly the slowing of spending on goods. As the consumption of goods slows, employers need fewer workers.

“Since Colorado has already experienced this spending slowdown, it is likely that Colorado has already begun to experience the slowing of jobs growth that the U.S. as a whole will face going forward,” the report read.

As for what is to come, the OSPB expects the labor market to continue to stabilize, settling at a higher — but still relatively low — rate of unemployment. OSPB expects job growth to be uneven, with some industries experiencing labor shortages and others a surplus.

The report noted that expectations could change, and they have changed since OSPB’s September forecast.