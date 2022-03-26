DENVER (KDVR) — First lady Jill Biden arrived for a two-day visit to Denver on Friday and attended a private fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

The fundraiser was held at Clayton Members Club & Hotel, with the media pool present for remarks from 6:45 p.m. until about 7:05 p.m.

Around 60 people attended, according to the pool report filed by Hannah Metzger with Colorado Politics. Guests included Gov. Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Polis’ spouse Marlon Reis, who welcomed Biden at the airport earlier in the day.

Biden spoke about her visit earlier Friday to Ukrainian families transported to St. Jude’s Hospital as the Russian attack on the country continues. She said President Joe Biden, who was in Poland on Friday, “said the talks were going well and he’s trying to get the leaders together.”

She pointed to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and reopening schools as accomplishments of the administration.

“I know we’re hitting a couple bumps in the road with the gas crisis, but I think for the most part we’re moving forward. We’re making progress,” Biden said.

Biden encouraged attendees to focus on the upcoming midterm election. She listed childcare access, universal preschool and equity within education and public health systems as work that still needs to be done.

Jill Biden to attend Saturday events in Denver

The fundraiser was hosted by Judy Wagner, treasurer of the Boettcher Foundation and founder of investment and banking companies. Wagner introduced Biden, who continues to teach college English, and thanked her for her work in education.

Aurora student Luz Rivera also spoke in Biden’s introduction. She said she started community college courses while in Aurora Public Schools and talked about her plans to enter a local university to become an oncology nurse.

Biden is scheduled to visit the Community College of Denver on Saturday to attend the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera. In the evening, Biden and Polis are set to speak at the Latin American Educational Foundation gala at the Fillmore Auditorium.