Jewish teens create world’s largest LEGO dreidel for good cause

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday night marks the eighth night of Chanukah, and Denver-area Jewish teens are celebrating in a unique way at the second-annual Chanukah concert featuring Uri Davidi.

The event is made possible by Denver NCSY and Aish of the Rockies.

It’s the season to bring light where there’s darkness, and that includes bringing people together as a community.

“Everybody is so excited to come together in a safe meaningful way in order to make it happen,” said program director of Denver NCSY and youth rabbi at Aish of the Rockies, Rabbi Yonatan Nuszen.

Three hundred teens have been working on the creation. They are set to show off the world’s largest LEGO dreidel during Sunday night’s concert.

“We actually purchased 30,000 LEGOs in order to build an 8-foot massive dreidel,” said Nuszen.

While breaking a record is fun, it’s not the real focus. The experience brings teens together. It’s also about generosity. The LEGO toys will eventually be cleaned and placed in care packages for children in Colorado foster care and hospitals along with orphans in Jerusalem.

“We’re not just having a good time,” said Nuszen. “We’re making a difference in this world.”

The concert and event run from 6-8 p.m. at 5101 S. Dayton St. in Greenwood Village. Tickets cost $25 per car.

To sponsor a gift box that will be donated to children, visit https://southwest.ncsy.org/concert-sponsorship/. To register for the concert, visit ChanukahConcert.live.



