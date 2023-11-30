DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis spoke Thursday night at the Jewish National Fund conference in Denver, which drew heavy security and protests.

Security was highly visible inside and outside the Colorado Convention Center, where the four-day Global Conference for Israel was getting underway.

Organizers said this year’s program will focus on Jewish resilience, solidarity and the effects that Oct. 7 had on antisemitism.

“We don’t want to seem tone-deaf by continuing with what was planned initially before the events of Oct. 7 took place,” said Yaron Marcus, vice president of the Mountain States region of the Jewish National Fund-USA.

A noise demonstration planned by a handful of groups, including Denver Communists and the Colorado Palestine Coalition, grew outside on Thursday evening. Protesters marched and expressed opposition to the expansion of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“I want to be very clear,” Marcus said. “We’re not anti-Palestinian. We’re not at war with Palestinians. We’re at war with Hamas.”

Police shut down much of the area to traffic while this was happening. There were no reports of altercations or injuries.

Last year, the conference was held in Boston.