LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A beloved family-owned theater will be closing its doors in two months, but not if the performers have anything to say about it. They’re asking for community support by raising money to keep the shows alive.

If you take a walk down Main Street in downtown Longmont, you can’t miss Jesters Dinner Theatre. The dinner theater has been a community staple for more than 20 years. Its space is home to an often-packed house where residents gather to watch musicals like “Oliver,” “Oklahoma” and “Scrooge.” They do this all while enjoying a meal and a nice beverage.

Amber Sutherland is a performer at Jesters and said it’s a place she calls home. She has been in theater from a very young age and has directed, run lights, sound, stage-managed, costumed, built sets and more.

“It’s hard to explain what this place really means to everybody,” Sutherland said. “It’s the most family-oriented, loving, kind accepting place I’ve ever been.”

An incredible tune of family fills the stage and hearts of performers. A majority are children ranging in age from 5 years old to late teens.

“It gives them a way to express themselves,” Sutherland said. “It gives them a way to feel safe.”

Sutherland is now taking on a new leadership role after an email was sent out by theater owners reading, “After almost 23 years of producing shows in downtown Longmont, we will be closing our doors at the end of May. We’re grateful for the incredible support over the years.”

Sutherland told FOX31 the owners are finished after 23 years and feel now is the right time.

“This community loves it,” Sutherland said. “We all love it so much, and we want to keep it alive.”

For children and adult performers, the show must go on. Sutherland is leading the effort to try and save the beloved theater by raising money to buy the building herself, but it’s not that simple and it comes with a whopping $2 million cost. She’s started a fundraiser.

“It sounds unobtainable,” Sutherland said. “It’s an incredibly large number and it’s asking a lot, of a lot of people, but a lot of people love it and if I can do anything to get there, I’m going to try.”

For the theater community, where there’s a will there’s a way, and Sutherland says they won’t give up. The last performance is at the end of May, but Sutherland said the building goes up for sale on April 4.

“I think it would be really sad for the community,” Sutherland said. “I think the loss of this place would be really hard.”

There are only a few weeks to raise a lot of money, and if not, curtains close and it’s lights out. As of last check, Sutherland’s fundraiser has garnered a little over $2,900 and there’s still a long way to go.