DENVER (KDVR) — Jerry Jeudy says he is focused on the future after he was arrested last month for an incident involving the mother of his child.

“It was a petty situation, but I know it was a good thing everything was cleared up and it’s behind me and I’m just focused on the future,” Jeudy said.

All charges against Jeudy were dismissed on May 31.

In a news conference on May 12, Sheriff Tyler Brown said a woman called 911 around 10:15 a.m. accusing Jeudy of controlling her property. But Brown said there was no physical contact and it “solely involved property.”

Brown said the woman involved has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy and the baby was present during the incident.

During a court appearance on May 13, the woman involved asked the judge to drop the case. At that time, the judge said it was not possible because the case had already been filed.

Jeudy was the Broncos’ first pick, 15th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a star at the University of Alabama where he racked up 159 receptions for 2,742 yards (17.2 avg.) with 26 touchdowns during his time with the Crimson Tide from 2017-19. He was awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018.