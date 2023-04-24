DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard took home four first-place awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Awards of Excellence ceremony over the weekend, including best anchor.

Hubbard and FOX31’s chief photojournalist, Isaias Medina, took the top awards for two reports focused on Colorado veterans. Hubbard, who won for best news anchor, also won a first-place award for his report about a summer camp for grieving children.

FOX31 investigative photojournalist Steve Wozny placed second for best investigative reporting. along with former FOX31 investigative reporter Lori Jane Gliha and former investigative photojournalist Noah Skinner.

The annual ceremony is hosted by the Colorado Broadcasters Association and recognizes broadcasters “for their best work.” See the full list of FOX31’s awards below.

CBA award winners from KDVR

1st place, Best Public Affairs Program : “Final Mission: Honoring Colorado’s Veterans,” Jeremy Hubbard and Isaias Medina

: “Final Mission: Honoring Colorado’s Veterans,” Jeremy Hubbard and Isaias Medina 1st place, Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine: “100 Years Young,” Jeremy Hubbard and Isaias Medina

“100 Years Young,” Jeremy Hubbard and Isaias Medina 1st place, Best Feature News Report: “The Phone Booth,” Jeremy Hubbard

“The Phone Booth,” Jeremy Hubbard 1st place, Best News Anchor or Team: Jeremy Hubbard

Jeremy Hubbard 2nd place, Best Investigative Reporting: “Rough Rides,” Lori Jane Gliha, Noah Skinner and Steve Wozny

This year’s ceremony was held Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton in Denver.