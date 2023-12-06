DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was found dead on Wednesday, just one month after she turned herself in.

The inmate, identified as 35-year-old Yvonne Montoya, had turned herself in on Nov. 6 for a charge of driving while ability impaired, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transferred to an offsite work release facility on Nov. 25 and was expected to be released on Dec. 23, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it suspected her death was because of a drug overdose. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating, though the sheriff’s office said there were no signs of foul play.