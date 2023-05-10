JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 13-year-old has been missing since Monday and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find her.

Gabriella Fortney is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall teenager who weighs 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Gabriella Fortney, 13, last seen in Golden on May 8, 2023 (photo credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Gabriella was last seen on Monday, May 8, in the 16000 block of West 8th Avenue in Golden after being dropped off at home.

Anyone with information on Gabriella’s whereabouts is asked to call Jeffco Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 303-271-0211.