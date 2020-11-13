Jefferson County sheriff seeks car theft suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is sharing images of a stolen gray 2007 BMW.

The car was stolen on Aug. 30 from the 5200 block of South Cody Street in Lakewood, according to JCSO.

The Colorado license plate is BOL-288.

On Sept. 4, the car was caught running a red light at US Highway 285 and River Point Parkway in Sheridan.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the JCSO at: 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.

Caught on Camera! This gray 2007 BMW was stolen on Aug 30 from the 5200 block of S Cody St. On Sept 4 it was caught running a red light at 285 / Riverpoint Pkwy in Sheridan. If you know this suspect call our tip line at 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/GbVnoHrCgU — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 12, 2020