Jefferson County sheriff seeks car theft suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is sharing images of a stolen gray 2007 BMW.
The car was stolen on Aug. 30 from the 5200 block of South Cody Street in Lakewood, according to JCSO.
The Colorado license plate is BOL-288.
On Sept. 4, the car was caught running a red light at US Highway 285 and River Point Parkway in Sheridan.
Anyone with information can leave a tip with the JCSO at: 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.