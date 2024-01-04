GOLDEN (KDVR) — In their search for ways to protect Lookout Mountain from careless, overnight drivers, Jefferson County park rangers are looking to curb access in the dark.

“Our mission is healthy, nature-based activities,” said Mary Ann Bonnell, a Jefferson County Open Space Park Ranger. “What people are doing up there, at night, is heartbreaking. It is not healthy, nature-based activities.”

Bonnell says people drive up the mountain at night where they commit acts of vandalism, litter and discharge firearms. Because this happens at night, officials are forced to take a closer look.

Officials noted in a proposed access management fact sheet that the area is “busier at midnight than it is at 10 a.m. on weekends.”

The management tool — digitally controlled gates — would close Lookout Mountain Road between the Chimney Gulch Trail pullout and Lookout Mountain Park from one hour after sunset to one hour before sunrise.

An automated gate closure would impact the road from the Denver Mountain Park side, just west of the entrance to Lookout Mountain Park to where the Jefferson County Open Space-managed land begins. The area wouldn’t be inaccessible to first responders — law enforcement, emergency responders and other authorized personnel will be able to open and close the gates remotely and manually.

Additionally, pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access to Lookout Mountain Road while the gates are closed. Natural surface trails, trailheads, pullouts and other park amenities will close one hour after sunset and reopen one hour before sunrise.

The goal: protect resources and improve compliance.

The gates will also be opened for emergencies, like evacuations and adjacent road closures and detours. The goal during Winter 2024 is to engage interested groups, such as Bike JeffCo, paragliders’ clubs, climbers and more.

One community meeting has been held. Another is slated for next month.