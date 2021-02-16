Jefferson County Public Health introduces new executive director

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health has announced it’s new executive director, a former professor who also worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 response.

Dr. Dawn Comstock begins her tenure with the department on Feb. 16, while the county, state and nation are in the middle of the massive coronavirus vaccination effort.

“This pandemic has been the most difficult challenge public health professionals have faced in our careers, and the JCPH staff and leadership must be commended for their superb efforts. The challenges are not yet over, but I am proud to join this tirelessly dedicated group of public health professionals in the ongoing efforts to protect the people of Jefferson County during this pandemic,” Dr. Comstock said. “JCPH’s focus will continue to center on promoting preventive efforts including mask wearing, 6 ft. distancing and frequent hand washing while also working to continue to scale up vaccine distribution.”

In an email announcement, Comstock brought up the need for vaccine distribution equity as well as the need of equity in healthcare overall.

“One of our points of emphasis over the upcoming months will be to address equity issues in vaccine distribution to ensure those in Jefferson County’s traditionally underserved populations have access to vaccination. Moving forward post-pandemic, I look forward to leading JCPH efforts to continue to address the day-to-day needs of our community while anticipating and preparing for the next public health emergency,” she said.

Before joining the COVID-19 efforts at CDPHE or the faculty at Colorado School of Public Health, Dr. Comstock worked at Ohio State University and the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Naval Health Research Center, the Environmental Health Services Branch of the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health and as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer assigned by the CDC as a liaison to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Injury Prevention Service.

Comstock will be introduced during the Jefferson County Board of Health meeting at 4 p.m. You can watch the meeting live right here on KDVR.com.