Jefferson County Public Health discusses ending indoor mask mandate

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — After Denver and surrounding counties announced they would let indoor mask mandates expire with plummeting cases and hospitalizations in Colorado, Jefferson County public health leaders will decide if they should follow suit.

While counties are generally letting these mandates expire in February, there is a consensus across the Front Range that local businesses may choose to still require customers to mask up.

The Jefferson County Board of Health is discussing whether or not to extend its mandate Thursday.

