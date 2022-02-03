Jefferson County Public Health discusses ending indoor mask mandate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — After Denver and surrounding counties announced they would let indoor mask mandates expire with plummeting cases and hospitalizations in Colorado, Jefferson County public health leaders will decide if they should follow suit.

While counties are generally letting these mandates expire in February, there is a consensus across the Front Range that local businesses may choose to still require customers to mask up.

The Jefferson County Board of Health is discussing whether or not to extend its mandate Thursday.

You can watch the discussion live at 1:00 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories