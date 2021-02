JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Effective 6 a.m. on Friday, Jefferson County will move from Level Yellow to Level Blue on the COVID dial.

The county’s metrics have declined, allowing the state to move the county into a lighter restrictions level. Level Blue increases capacity for businesses and moves last call to midnight for restaurants.

Several other counties have moved to Level Blue but Denver remains in Level Yellow with some businesses qualifying for 5 Star certification.